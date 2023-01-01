How Bucs can clinch a playoff berth in Week 17

The NFC South is holding a race to see which bad team gets the honor of earning a No. 4 seed. There is a chance that this division winner will head into their first-round matchup with a losing record. They can end the horrible race and clinch the division on Sunday in Week 17.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return home after it took overtime to beat the Trace McSorley-led Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Tom Brady continues to look like he should've kept the cleats hung up rather than playing another season. Leonard Fournette put the team on his pack leading with 72 rushing yards and 90 receiving yards.

The Bucs have an easy clinching scenario for the division this week. They face the Carolina Panthers, and all Tampa Bay has to do is win the game. If they lose, this gives the Panthers the full head-to-head series win, and the NFC South will be decided in Week 18 when Carolina takes on the New Orleans Saints.

The Bucs are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set for 39. Tampa Bay has -175 odds as the favorites, while Carolina is installed at +150 as the underdogs.