How Giants can clinch a playoff berth in Week 17

The New York Giants have a chance to clinch a playoff berth in Week 17. Well, technically, they have about seven ways that they can clinch a spot in the postseason. They are coming off a loss but took the Minnesota Vikings to the absolute limit showing they could make some noise in the playoffs.

New York hasn’t made the playoffs since 2016, and even then, they lost in the Wild Card round to the Green Bay Packers. The last time the Giants won a playoff game was in 2011, when they took down the New England Patriots in one of the best Super Bowl games ever.

How can the Giants clinch the playoffs in Week 17?

NYG wins NYG tie + SEA loss or tie + WAS loss or tie NYG tie + SEA loss or tie + DET loss or tie NYG tie + WAS loss or tie + DET loss or tie+ GB loss or tie SEA loss + WAS loss SEA loss + DET loss + GB loss or tie WAS loss + DET loss + GB loss

Ahead of their matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, the Giants are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set for 39.5. New York has -250 for moneyline odds, while Indianapolis is installed as the +210 underdog.