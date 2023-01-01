 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Bills can clinch a playoff berth in Week 17

The Buffalo Bills have a chance to clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoffs. We break down what they need to do and where they can land in the 2022 NFL playoffs.

By TeddyRicketson
Quarterback Josh Allen #17 celebrates with running back Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills after Singletary rushed for a fourth quarter touchdown against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17’s Monday Night Football game. The Bills have locked down the AFC East already but now have a chance to secure the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Buffalo has won six games in a row. Most recently, they survived against the Chicago Bears, 35-13. It was a really cold, very windy game that saw kicker Tyler Bass struggle to make kicks. Josh Allen threw for only 172 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions but added 41 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Bills only need two things to happen in Week 17. If they can beat the Bengals, they need the Kansas City Chiefs to lose to the Denver Broncos. This will lock them into the No. 1 seed for the AFC.

The Bills are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set for 49.5. Buffalo has -115 moneyline odds, while Cincinnati is installed as the -105 underdog.

