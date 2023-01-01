How Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth in Week 17

The Miami Dolphins enter a pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 17 with playoff implications at stake. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET and the Dolphins are a 2.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Dolphins, after starting the season with an 8-3 record, have now lost four straight games and have seen their playoff chances dip with each defeat, but all hope is not lost. Miami can punch their ticket to the postseason outright with a win over the Patriots in Week 17, coupled with a New York Jets loss or tie against the Seattle Seahawks.

Alternatively, if the Dolphins were to tie with the Patriots on Sunday, they could still clinch a playoff spot by way of a Jets loss along with a Pittsburgh Steelers loss or tie versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Miami may need to overcome a couple of obstacles both internally and externally on Sunday. First and foremost, they will need to weather potentially unfavorable conditions and beat a strong Patriots defense led by Bill Belichick. Additionally, Tua Tagovailoa has recently re-entered the NFL’s concussion protocol. If Tagovailoa cannot suit up for Sunday, it will rest on backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to lead the Dolphins to a potential playoff-clinching victory.