 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How Bengals can clinch a playoff berth in Week 17

The Cincinnati Bengals have playoff implications at stake in Week 17. We break down what they need to do and where they can land in the 2022 NFL playoffs.

By pete.hernandez
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 24: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Buffalo Bills to wrap up the NFL’s Week 17 slate on Monday Night Football. The primetime matchup has notable playoff implications for Cincinnati, and the game kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET and the Bengals are a 1-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

After starting the season with a 4-4 record, the Bengals are riding a seven-game winning streak heading into Monday night’s matchup, with a playoff berth secured in the process. But the work isn’t done for the reigning AFC Champions, who wrap up an AFC North title in Week 17.

The Bengals can clinch the AFC North with a win over the Bills, coupled with a Baltimore Ravens loss or tie versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. Additionally, if the Bengals were to tie with the Bills, then they would need the Ravens to lose outright to the Steelers.

Monday night’s matchup will mark the first game in Burrow’s career in which he has faced the Bills as well as Josh Allen. The former number-one overall pick is 23-17-1 in his career so far.

In This Stream

NFL playoff picture: Tracking standings, bracket, playoff clinching for 2023 NFL Playoffs

View all 113 stories

More From DraftKings Nation