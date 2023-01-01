How Bengals can clinch a playoff berth in Week 17

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Buffalo Bills to wrap up the NFL’s Week 17 slate on Monday Night Football. The primetime matchup has notable playoff implications for Cincinnati, and the game kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET and the Bengals are a 1-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

After starting the season with a 4-4 record, the Bengals are riding a seven-game winning streak heading into Monday night’s matchup, with a playoff berth secured in the process. But the work isn’t done for the reigning AFC Champions, who wrap up an AFC North title in Week 17.

The Bengals can clinch the AFC North with a win over the Bills, coupled with a Baltimore Ravens loss or tie versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. Additionally, if the Bengals were to tie with the Bills, then they would need the Ravens to lose outright to the Steelers.

Monday night’s matchup will mark the first game in Burrow’s career in which he has faced the Bills as well as Josh Allen. The former number-one overall pick is 23-17-1 in his career so far.