Can Jaguars still make the playoffs going into Week 17?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are winners of three-straight heading into their Week 17 matchup with the Houston Texans, with playoff implications at the forefront of this divisional game. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET with the Jaguars a four-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars playoff chances

Record: 7-8

Odds to make playoffs: AFC South -240

Remaining opponents: Week 17 @ Texans, Week 18 vs. Titans

The Jaguars cannot outright clinch a playoff berth in Week 17, but getting the job done this week will set them on the path toward success. If Jacksonville beats the Texans in Week 17 and beats the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, then the Jaguars will clinch the AFC South and the No. 4 seed in the AFC. Additionally, if they were to beat the Texans in Week 17, they would still get in with a tie versus the Titans next week.

If Jacksonville loses or ties with the Texans in Week 17, then they can still clinch the AFC South and No. 4 seed in the AFC by beating the Titans next week. If they were to beat the Texans in Week 17 but lose to the Titans next week, then all hope is not lost, but they would need plenty of luck to go their way.

To survive the above scenario, the Jaguars would need Week 17 losses by Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Week 18 losses by Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, or a Week 17 or Week 18 loss by Pittsburgh Steelers.

Current playoff standings

AFC South

1. Jaguars, 7-8

2. Titans, 7-8

3. Colts, 4-10-1

4. Texans, 2-12-1

Wild card

6. Chargers, 9-6

7. Dolphins, 8-7

8. Patriots, 7-8

9. Titans, 7-8

10. Jets, 7-8

11. Steelers, 7-8

12. Raiders, 6-9