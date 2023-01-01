 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Patriots still make the playoffs going into Week 17?

We go over the Patriots’ chances to make the postseason going into their Week 17 game against the Dolphins.

By pete.hernandez
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 24: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks down field during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have seen their playoff chances take a dip as they head into their Week 17 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET with the Patriots a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots playoff chances

Record: 7-8
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +650, No -1100
Remaining opponents: Week 17 vs. Dolphins, Week 18 @ Bills

Miraculously the Patriots still have a shot at the postseason in spite of their uninspiring 7-8 record, but it will take some work. All the Patriots have to do to secure the third wild card spot and No. 7 seed is win their final two games, at home against the Dolphins this week and on the road against the Bills in Week 18. Essentially, New England controls its own destiny but winning its last two games of the season won’t be an easy feat.

Tua Tagovailoa may not suit up versus the Patriots in Week 17, but if he were to it is notable to mention that he is 4-0 against New England, and Bill Belichick, in his career. Beating the Bills is no small feat, and that is by no means a secret either. Buffalo has a three-game win streak over New England and five wins in the last six matchups of this rivalry.

Current playoff standings

Wild card

6. Chargers, 9-6
7. Dolphins, 8-7

8. Patriots, 7-8
9. Titans, 7-8
10. Jets, 7-8
11. Steelers, 7-8
12. Raiders, 6-9

