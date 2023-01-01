Can Jets still make the playoffs going into Week 17?

The New York Jets are still clinging to postseason hope. They head into Week 17 on a four-game losing streak but are crossing their fingers that a healthy Mike White can provide a spark against the Seattle Seahawks. Going into this week, there is still a chance for the Jets to make the postseason, but they do not control their own destiny.

Jets playoff chances

Record: 7-8

Odds to make playoffs: Off the board

Remaining opponents: @ SEA, @ MIA

New York needs plenty to go right for them to make the postseason. They beat the Miami Dolphins earlier in the year, so if they can win in Week 17, they just need to complete the season sweep of the Dolphins, and that gives them a solid chance of locking down the No. 7 seed. If that happens and the Patriots either lose to the Dolphins in Week 17 or the Bills in Week 18, the Jets are in the playoffs.

Current playoff standings

Wild card

6. Chargers, 9-6

7. Dolphins, 8-7

8. Patriots, 7-8

9. Titans, 7-8

10. Jets, 7-8

11. Steelers, 7-8

12. Raiders, 6-9