Can Steelers still make the playoffs going into Week 17?

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on New Year’s Day Sunday Night Football. The Week 17 matchup is critical for the Ravens division title hopes, and could mean something or nothing for the Steelers wild card chances. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET and the Ravens are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers playoff chances

Record: 7-8

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +1400, No -5000

Remaining opponents: Week 17 @ Ravens, Week 18 vs. Browns

Pittsburgh can be eliminated from playoff contention before they step on the field Sunday night against the Ravens. If the Dolphins beat the Patriots in Foxboro, the Steelers will be eliminated. If the Dolphins tie the Patriots and the Jets beat the Seahawks, the Steelers will be eliminated from playoff contention.

The Steelers have a route to the playoffs, but it requires them winning their two remaining games, the Dolphins losing their two remaining with the Patriots and Jets, the Jets losing to the Seahawks this week, and the Bills beating the Bengals next week.

Current playoff standings

Wild card

6. Chargers, 9-6

7. Dolphins, 8-7

8. Patriots, 7-8

9. Titans, 7-8

10. Jets, 7-8

11. Steelers, 7-8

12. Raiders, 6-9