Can Raiders still make the playoffs going into Week 17?

The Las Vegas Raiders made a decision earlier this week that was a little surprising and a little unsurprising. The team benched starting quarterback Derek Carr and will start Jarrett Stidham the final two weeks of the season. They still have a chance at the playoffs, but it’s a faint one, and so they want to avoid incurring Carr’s injury guarantees.

The Raiders’ faint playoff hopes are likely to be extinguished in Week 17. They host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and are a 9.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders playoff chances

Record: 6-9

Odds to make playoffs: Off the board

Remaining opponents: Week 17 vs. 49ers, Week 18 vs. Chiefs

The Raiders odds to make the playoffs came off the board once they benched Derek Carr. While Carr has been inconsistent this year, Stidham is a clear downgrade. Add in that they have to face a dominant 49ers defense, and it’s not looking good for Las Vegas.

It’s entirely possible the Raiders are eliminated from playoff contention before they even kick off against the 49ers. They would be eliminated with a loss or tie, but they would also be eliminated if the Dolphins beat or tie the Patriots at 1 p.m. ET. The Raiders could also be eliminated by a Jets win or tie against the Seahawks, with that game kicking off at the same time as Raiders-49ers.

Current playoff standings

Wild card

7. Dolphins, 8-7

8. Patriots, 7-8

9. Titans, 7-8

10. Jets, 7-8

11. Steelers, 7-8

12. Raiders, 6-9