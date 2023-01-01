Can Seahawks still make the playoffs going into Week 17?

The Seattle Seahawks have stumbled in the back of the 2022 regular season, but they’ll head into New Years’ Day with a chance at claiming a playoff berth if things swing their way. They host the Jets at Lumen Field on January 1 with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET. New York is a two-point road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks playoff chances

Record: 7-8

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +330, No -450

Remaining opponents: Week 17 vs. Jets, Week 18 vs. Rams

Seattle led the NFC West for much for the first half of the season, but they’ve gone 1-5 in their past six games and lost out on the division to the 49ers. The Seahawks would be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose and the Commanders win, or they lose and the Lions and Packers both win. There are additional elimination scenarios with ties that we’ll pass on for now.

The Seahawks can still make the playoffs with a loss this week or a loss in Week 18 against the Rams, but it raises the degree of difficulty. If the Seahawks win out, they can make the playoffs with one of the following three scenarios via NFL Playoff Scenarios.

Option 1:

SEA wins out

WAS loses a game

NYG loses out

Option 2:

SEA wins out

WAS loses a game

GB loses a game

Option 3:

SEA wins out

NYG loses out

WAS wins out

GB loses a game

Current playoff standings

Wild card standings

6. New York Giants 8-6-1

7. Washington Commanders, 7-7-1

8. Seattle Seahawks, 7-8

9. Detroit Lions, 7-8

10. Green Bay Packers, 7-8

11. Carolina Panthers, 6-9

12. New Orleans Saints, 6-9