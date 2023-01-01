 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Can Seahawks still make the playoffs going into Week 17?

We go over the Seahawks’ chances to make the postseason going into their Week 17 game against the Jets.

By David Fucillo
A general view during the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have stumbled in the back of the 2022 regular season, but they’ll head into New Years’ Day with a chance at claiming a playoff berth if things swing their way. They host the Jets at Lumen Field on January 1 with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET. New York is a two-point road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks playoff chances

Record: 7-8
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +330, No -450
Remaining opponents: Week 17 vs. Jets, Week 18 vs. Rams

Seattle led the NFC West for much for the first half of the season, but they’ve gone 1-5 in their past six games and lost out on the division to the 49ers. The Seahawks would be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose and the Commanders win, or they lose and the Lions and Packers both win. There are additional elimination scenarios with ties that we’ll pass on for now.

The Seahawks can still make the playoffs with a loss this week or a loss in Week 18 against the Rams, but it raises the degree of difficulty. If the Seahawks win out, they can make the playoffs with one of the following three scenarios via NFL Playoff Scenarios.

Option 1:

  • SEA wins out
  • WAS loses a game
  • NYG loses out

Option 2:

  • SEA wins out
  • WAS loses a game
  • GB loses a game

Option 3:

  • SEA wins out
  • NYG loses out
  • WAS wins out
  • GB loses a game

Current playoff standings

Wild card standings

6. New York Giants 8-6-1
7. Washington Commanders, 7-7-1

8. Seattle Seahawks, 7-8
9. Detroit Lions, 7-8
10. Green Bay Packers, 7-8
11. Carolina Panthers, 6-9
12. New Orleans Saints, 6-9

In This Stream

NFL playoff picture: Tracking standings, bracket, playoff clinching for 2023 NFL Playoffs

View all 113 stories

More From DraftKings Nation