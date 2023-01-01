Can Seahawks still make the playoffs going into Week 17?

The Seattle Seahawks have stumbled in the back of the 2022 regular season, but they’ll head into New Years’ Day with a chance at claiming a playoff berth if things swing their way. They host the Jets at Lumen Field on January 1 with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET. New York is a two-point road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Seahawks playoff chances
Record: 7-8
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +330, No -450
Remaining opponents: Week 17 vs. Jets, Week 18 vs. Rams
Seattle led the NFC West for much for the first half of the season, but they’ve gone 1-5 in their past six games and lost out on the division to the 49ers. The Seahawks would be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose and the Commanders win, or they lose and the Lions and Packers both win. There are additional elimination scenarios with ties that we’ll pass on for now.
The Seahawks can still make the playoffs with a loss this week or a loss in Week 18 against the Rams, but it raises the degree of difficulty. If the Seahawks win out, they can make the playoffs with one of the following three scenarios via NFL Playoff Scenarios.
Option 1:
- SEA wins out
- WAS loses a game
- NYG loses out
Option 2:
- SEA wins out
- WAS loses a game
- GB loses a game
Option 3:
- SEA wins out
- NYG loses out
- WAS wins out
- GB loses a game
Current playoff standings
Wild card standings
6. New York Giants 8-6-1
7. Washington Commanders, 7-7-1
8. Seattle Seahawks, 7-8
9. Detroit Lions, 7-8
10. Green Bay Packers, 7-8
11. Carolina Panthers, 6-9
12. New Orleans Saints, 6-9