Can Lions still make the playoffs going into Week 17?

The Detroit Lions have surged under head coach Dan Campbell, but a Week 16 stumble against the Panthers has hurt their playoff chances. The Lions host the Chicago Bears in Week 17 and while it is not a must-win game, they likely cannot afford a loss. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and Detroit is a six-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions playoff chances

Record: 7-8

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +350, No -500

Remaining opponents: Week 17 vs. Bears, Week 18 @ Packers

Detroit won six of seven before losing to the Panthers last week. It didn’t end their playoff chances, but it cost them a shot at taking control of their playoff fate. They are tied with Seattle and Green Bay, sitting behind the Seahawks due to the head-to-head tiebreaker and in front of the Packers due to the same tiebreaker. If Detroit and Green Bay both win this week, their Week 18 game is an elimination game for one of them.

If the Lions lose, they will be eliminated if the Commanders beat the Browns on Sunday. They have a variety of scenarios that help them clinch the final wild card berth. NFL Playoff Scenarios broke them down as follows:

Option 1:

DET wins out

WAS loses a game

SEA loses a game

Option 2:

DET wins out

SEA loses a game

NYG loses out

Option 3:

DET wins out

WAS loses a game

NYG loses out

Option 4:

DET defeats GB (W18)

WAS loses out

SEA loses out

NO loses a game

TB defeats CAR (W17)

Option 5:

DET defeats GB (W18)

WAS loses out

SEA loses out

NO loses a game

ATL defeats TB (W18)

Option 6:

DET defeats GB (W18)

WAS loses out

SEA loses out

TB loses out

Option 7:

DET defeats CHI (W17)

MIN defeats GB (W17)

WAS loses out

SEA loses out

NO loses a game

TB defeats CAR (W17)

Option 8:

DET defeats CHI (W17)

MIN defeats GB (W17)

WAS loses out

SEA loses out

NO loses a game

ATL defeats TB (W18)

Option 9:

DET defeats CHI (W17)

MIN defeats GB (W17)

WAS loses out

SEA loses out

TB loses out

Current playoff standings

Wild card

6. New York Giants 8-6-1

7. Washington Commanders, 7-7-1

8. Seattle Seahawks, 7-8

9. Detroit Lions, 7-8

10. Green Bay Packers, 7-8

11. Carolina Panthers, 6-9

12. New Orleans Saints, 6-9