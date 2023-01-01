Can Lions still make the playoffs going into Week 17?

The Detroit Lions have surged under head coach Dan Campbell, but a Week 16 stumble against the Panthers has hurt their playoff chances. The Lions host the Chicago Bears in Week 17 and while it is not a must-win game, they likely cannot afford a loss. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and Detroit is a six-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Lions playoff chances
Record: 7-8
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +350, No -500
Remaining opponents: Week 17 vs. Bears, Week 18 @ Packers
Detroit won six of seven before losing to the Panthers last week. It didn’t end their playoff chances, but it cost them a shot at taking control of their playoff fate. They are tied with Seattle and Green Bay, sitting behind the Seahawks due to the head-to-head tiebreaker and in front of the Packers due to the same tiebreaker. If Detroit and Green Bay both win this week, their Week 18 game is an elimination game for one of them.
If the Lions lose, they will be eliminated if the Commanders beat the Browns on Sunday. They have a variety of scenarios that help them clinch the final wild card berth. NFL Playoff Scenarios broke them down as follows:
Option 1:
- DET wins out
- WAS loses a game
- SEA loses a game
Option 2:
- DET wins out
- SEA loses a game
- NYG loses out
Option 3:
- DET wins out
- WAS loses a game
- NYG loses out
Option 4:
- DET defeats GB (W18)
- WAS loses out
- SEA loses out
- NO loses a game
- TB defeats CAR (W17)
Option 5:
- DET defeats GB (W18)
- WAS loses out
- SEA loses out
- NO loses a game
- ATL defeats TB (W18)
Option 6:
- DET defeats GB (W18)
- WAS loses out
- SEA loses out
- TB loses out
Option 7:
- DET defeats CHI (W17)
- MIN defeats GB (W17)
- WAS loses out
- SEA loses out
- NO loses a game
- TB defeats CAR (W17)
Option 8:
- DET defeats CHI (W17)
- MIN defeats GB (W17)
- WAS loses out
- SEA loses out
- NO loses a game
- ATL defeats TB (W18)
Option 9:
- DET defeats CHI (W17)
- MIN defeats GB (W17)
- WAS loses out
- SEA loses out
- TB loses out
Current playoff standings
Wild card
6. New York Giants 8-6-1
7. Washington Commanders, 7-7-1
8. Seattle Seahawks, 7-8
9. Detroit Lions, 7-8
10. Green Bay Packers, 7-8
11. Carolina Panthers, 6-9
12. New Orleans Saints, 6-9