Can Packers still make the playoffs going into Week 17?

We go over the Packers’ chances to make the postseason going into their Week 17 game against the Vikings.

By lance.cartelli
Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after an interception against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have struggled much of this season, but they head into Week 17 with a shot at a playoff berth. They can’t do it on their own, but if they can take care of business against the Minnesota Vikings, they’ll head into Week 18 much better than they were a few weeks back. Packers-Vikings kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field and the Packers are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers playoff chances

Record: 7-8
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +175, No -225
Remaining opponents: Week 17 vs. Vikings, Week 18 vs. Lions

The Packers are in tenth place, with the Seahawks and Lions sitting between them and the seventh-place Commanders. Green Bay can be eliminated from contention with a loss and either a Lions win or a Commanders win.

The Packers only need one win these final two weeks to reach the playoffs, but if they don’t win out, it becomes a bit more difficult a process. Below are seven scenarios that can get them into the playoff field, courtesy of NFL Playoff Scenarios.

Option 1:

  • GB wins out
  • WAS loses a game

Option 2:

  • GB wins out
  • NYG loses out

Option 3:

  • GB defeats DET (W18)
  • CHI defeats DET (W17)
  • WAS loses out
  • SEA loses out
  • NO loses a game

Option 4:

  • GB defeats DET (W18)
  • CHI defeats DET (W17)
  • WAS loses out
  • SEA loses out
  • TB loses out

Option 5:

  • GB defeats DET (W18)
  • CHI defeats DET (W17)
  • LAR defeats SEA (W18)
  • WAS loses out
  • NO loses a game
  • TB defeats CAR (W17)

Option 6:

  • GB defeats DET (W18)
  • CHI defeats DET (W17)
  • LAR defeats SEA (W18)
  • WAS loses out
  • NO loses a game
  • ATL defeats TB (W18)

Option 7:

  • GB defeats DET (W18)
  • CHI defeats DET (W17)
  • LAR defeats SEA (W18)
  • WAS loses out
  • TB loses out

Current playoff standings

Wild card

6. New York Giants 8-6-1
7. Washington Commanders, 7-7-1

8. Seattle Seahawks, 7-8
9. Detroit Lions, 7-8
10. Green Bay Packers, 7-8
11. Carolina Panthers, 6-9
12. New Orleans Saints, 6-9

