Can Panthers still make the playoffs going into Week 17?

The Carolina Panthers are 6-9, but head into Week 17 with a chance to take over first place in the NFC South. The division has been a dumpster fire and the Panthers seemed to be moving into a rebuilding period, but interim head coach Steve Wilks has the team playing well heading into their Week 17 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium and the Panthers are a field goal road underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers playoff chances

Record: 6-9

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +300, No -400

Remaining opponents: Week 17 @ Bucs, Week 18 @ Saints

It’s not an easy road these final two weeks, but the Panthers control their own fate (as much as one can control fate!). If they win out, they clinch the NFC South title and the No. 4 seed. If they beat the Bucs in Week 17 but lose to the Saints in Week 18, they could still clinch the division if the Eagles beat the Saints in Week 17 and the Falcons beat the Bucs in Week 18.

The Panthers are eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, but would remain alive in the rare event of a tie.

Current playoff standings

NFC South

1. Buccaneers, 7-8

2. Panthers, 6-9

3. Saints, 6-9

4. Falcons, 5-10

Wild card

6. New York Giants 8-6-1

7. Washington Commanders, 7-7-1

8. Seattle Seahawks, 7-8

9. Detroit Lions, 7-8

10. Green Bay Packers, 7-8

11. Carolina Panthers, 6-9

12. New Orleans Saints, 6-9