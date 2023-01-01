Can Saints still make the playoffs going into Week 17?

The NFC South has been a disaster in 2022, and as 2023 dawns, the 6-9 New Orleans Saints still have a shot at claiming a playoff berth. It won’t be easy however, as they travel to face the 13-2 Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and the Saints are a 6.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints playoff chances

Record: 6-9

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +2000, No -10000

Remaining opponents: Week 17 @ Eagles, Week 18 vs. Panthers

New Orleans catches a break in Week 17 with Jalen Hurts still sidelined due to a shoulder injury. The Saints are still at a significant talent disadvantage, but no Hurts makes an upset slightly more feasible. If they lose to the Eagles, they are eliminated from playoff contention.

However, the Saints need help to stay alive in the playoff chase even if they upset the Eagles. They can be eliminated by two non-tie scenarios: 1) wins by the Bucs and Commanders, or 2) wins by the Bucs, Lions, and Packers. If the Saints win and neither of those two scenarios happens, they remain alive heading into Week 18.

There are numerous options still in play for both the division title and the last wild card berth. Here are the three primary scenarios via NFL Playoff Scenarios. There were additional combinations that get down into the Strength of Victory tiebreaker, but that does not favor New Orleans.

Option 1 (wins NFC South):

NO wins out

TB loses out

Option 2 (No. 7 seed wild card):

NO wins out

WAS loses out

LAR defeats SEA (W18)

DET defeats CHI (W17)

MIN defeats GB (W17)

GB defeats DET (W18)

Option 3 (No. 7 seed wild card):

NO wins out

WAS loses out

LAR defeats SEA (W18)

CHI defeats DET (W17)

DET defeats GB (W18)

Current playoff standings

NFC South

1. Buccaneers, 7-8

2. Panthers, 6-9

3. Saints, 6-9

4. Falcons, 5-10

Wild card

6. New York Giants 8-6-1

7. Washington Commanders, 7-7-1

8. Seattle Seahawks, 7-8

9. Detroit Lions, 7-8

10. Green Bay Packers, 7-8

11. Carolina Panthers, 6-9

12. New Orleans Saints, 6-9