NFL playoff picture: What does Lions-Bears mean for NFC standings

The Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears in a Week 17 NFC North showdown with one team playing spoiler. The game kicks off at Ford Field at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and the Lions are a six-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions playoff picture

Detroit is 7-8 and in ninth place in the NFC wild overall standings. The Seahawks and Packers are also 7-8. Seattle has the tiebreaker over Detroit due to head-to-head and Detroit has the tiebreaker over Green Bay due to head-to-head. The Lions and Packers face off in Week 18.

The Commanders have the final playoff berth with a 7-7-1 record. The Lions will need to finish a full game clear of Seattle to have a shot at the wild card spot, but none of it matters if Washington keeps winning. The Lions will be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose to the Bears and the Commanders beat the Browns at home.

Tiebreaker implications

This impacts the division record tiebreaker with Green Bay if it were to come into play. It otherwise would have no impact since Seattle has the head-to-head tiebreaker and the Commanders and Giants both have a tie on their record.