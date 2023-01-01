NFL playoff picture: What does Saints-Eagles mean for NFC standings

The New Orleans Saints travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 17 matchup with huge playoff implications. The Eagles are in the playoffs but have some work to wrap up, while the Saints need to keep on winning to have a chance. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and the Eagles are a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints playoff picture

New Orleans is 6-9 and tied with the Panthers in the NFC South. Both teams are a game back of the first-place Bucs, which leaves open a chance for a sub-.500 team to claim the No. 4 seed in the NFC. Notably, the Saints also have a shot at a wild card berth if things break their way.

The Saints need to win out to clinch a playoff berth, but also need help. If they win out and the Bucs lose out, the Saints clinch the NFC South. If the Saints win out, they can also still clinch a wild card berth under two scenarios, both of which involve the Commanders losing out:

DET defeats CHI (W17), MIN defeats GB (W17), LAR defeats SEA (W18), and GB defeats DET, OR

CHI defeats DET (W17), LAR defeats SEA (W18), and DET defeats GB (W18)

Eagles playoff picture

Philadelphia is 13-2 and trying to get over the hump for the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed without quarterback Jalen Hurts. While Hurts has gotten back onto the practice field, it’s unclear exactly when he’ll be back in the starting lineup.

In the meantime, the Eagles are on the precipice of home field advantage. If they beat the Saints, they will clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the conference. If they tie the Saints, they will clinch the NFC East and no worse than the No. 2 seed. If they lose to the Saints, their bid for the NFC East and the No. 1 seed will have to wait until the final week of the regular season due to the Cowboys win over the Titans on Thursday.

Tiebreaker implications

This will have no impact on the Eagles tiebreakers since they won’t get down to conference record or common games tiebreakers with the Cowboys or Vikings. It could impact the Saints through the conference record and common games tiebreakers if they end up losing out on the NFC South but remaining alive for the No. 7 seed.