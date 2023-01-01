NFL playoff picture: What does Commanders-Browns mean for NFC standings

The Washington Commanders host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and head into the game with both clinching and elimination scenarios in play. The Browns have nothing to play for, so it’s unclear what we’ll see from them. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and the Commanders are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders playoff picture

Washington comes into the game with a 7-7-1 record and hold the final wild card berth. Week 17 brings two sides of the coin for the Commanders. If they beat the Browns, they would clinch a playoff berth with a Seahawks loss, a Lions loss, and a Packers loss. On the other hand, if they lose to the Browns, they would be eliminated from playoff contention if the Lions and Packers both win.

The Lions are a 5.5-point favorite against the Bears, the Seahawks are a 2.5-point-favorite against the Jets, and the Packers are a field goal favorite against the Vikings.

Tiebreaker implications

The only tiebreaker impact would be for strength of schedule, which is unlikely to come into play.