NFL playoff picture: What does Jaguars-Texans mean for AFC standings

The Houston Texans host the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in a Week 17 matchup that likely won’t have huge playoff implications, but still offers something of note. The Texans are playing for the No. 1 seed, but the Jaguars can still claim the last wild card berth if they slip in Week 18 against the Titans. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and the Jaguars are a four-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars playoff picture

Jacksonville is 7-8 and sits in first place in the AFC South. The Titans are 7-9 after Thursday’s loss to the Cowboys. They face off in Week 18 with the winner claiming the AFC South regardless of their Week 17 results.

However, the Jaguars have a path to the playoffs if they lose to the Titans in Week 18. They need to beat the Texans on Sunday, and then they need the following results, courtesy of NFL Playoff Scenarios:

MIA loses out

SEA defeats NYJ (W17)

BUF defeats NE (W18)

PIT loses a game (W17 @ Ravens, W18 vs. Browns)

Tiebreaker implications

This will have no impact on tiebreakers.