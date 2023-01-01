 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL playoff picture: What does 49ers-Raiders mean for NFC and AFC standings

The 49ers face the Raiders on Sunday. We break down what the game means for the NFL playoff picture.

By David Fucillo
A general view of Allegiant Stadium after a news conference announcing that the venue will host the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on December 15, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Former regional rivals face off in Week 17 as the Las Vegas Raiders play host to the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. The game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET and the 49ers are 9.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The line was 49ers -5 earlier this week, but the news of Derek Carr’s benching moved it.

49ers playoff picture

San Francisco clinched the NFC West and their 11-4 record has secured no worse than the No. 3 seed. They are a game back of the Vikings for the No. 2 seed and two games back of the Eagles for the No. 1 seed. The Vikings and Eagles play in the 1 p.m. window, so the 49ers will likely have an eye out for those results.

Raiders playoff picture

Las Vegas is 6-9 and hanging on the precipice of playoff elimination. They will be eliminated from playoff contention with loss or tie, or a Dolphins win or tie, or a Jets win or tie. If they somehow upset the 49ers with Jarrett Stidham starting at QB and see the Dolphins and Jets lose, they’ll head into Week 18 needing a win, a Dolphins loss, a Patriots loss, a Steelers loss, and either a Texans win over the Jaguars in Week 17, or a Jaguars win over the Titans in Week 18. These scenarios come from NFLPLayoffScenarios.com.

Tiebreaker implications

This could impact common games tiebreakers for the Raiders, but that is unlikely.

