NFL playoff picture: What does 49ers-Raiders mean for NFC and AFC standings

Former regional rivals face off in Week 17 as the Las Vegas Raiders play host to the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. The game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET and the 49ers are 9.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The line was 49ers -5 earlier this week, but the news of Derek Carr’s benching moved it.

49ers playoff picture

San Francisco clinched the NFC West and their 11-4 record has secured no worse than the No. 3 seed. They are a game back of the Vikings for the No. 2 seed and two games back of the Eagles for the No. 1 seed. The Vikings and Eagles play in the 1 p.m. window, so the 49ers will likely have an eye out for those results.

Raiders playoff picture

Las Vegas is 6-9 and hanging on the precipice of playoff elimination. They will be eliminated from playoff contention with loss or tie, or a Dolphins win or tie, or a Jets win or tie. If they somehow upset the 49ers with Jarrett Stidham starting at QB and see the Dolphins and Jets lose, they’ll head into Week 18 needing a win, a Dolphins loss, a Patriots loss, a Steelers loss, and either a Texans win over the Jaguars in Week 17, or a Jaguars win over the Titans in Week 18. These scenarios come from NFLPLayoffScenarios.com.

Tiebreaker implications

This could impact common games tiebreakers for the Raiders, but that is unlikely.