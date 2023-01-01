NFL playoff picture: What does Steelers-Ravens mean for AFC standings

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens face off on Week 17 Sunday Night Football in a matchup that means everything for the Ravens and may or may not mean anything for the Steelers by the time kickoff arrives. The two teams kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET and the Ravens are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers playoff picture

As of this article publishing, the 7-8 Steelers remain alive in the playoff race. However, by the close of the 1 p.m. window, Pittsburgh could be eliminated from playoff contention. The Steelers with a loss or a Dolphins road win over the Patriots. If the Dolphins end up in a tie with New England, a Jets win over the Seahawks in the 4 p.m. window would eliminate Pittsburgh.

The Steelers only real road to a playoff spot is winning out and then having the Dolphins lose out, the Seahawks beat the Jets in Week 17, and the Bills beat the Patriots in Week 18. There are some additional scenarios involving ties, but given how unlikely those are, we won’t include them for now.

Ravens playoff picture

Baltimore is 10-5 and has clinched a playoff berth. However, they still have a shot at the division title, sitting a game back of the Bengals. The Ravens would be knocked out of division contention with a loss and a Bengals win on Monday against the Bills. Baltimore travels to Cincinnati in Week 18.

Tiebreaker implications

This could impact the conference record tiebreaker for seeding purposes if the Ravens finish tied with the Chiefs or Chargers.