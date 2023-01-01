Richie James start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants will host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 of the NFL season. The Giants' offense has been all over the place this year. We have seen RB Saquon Barkley having a career resurgence, but quarterback Daniel Jones still lacks reliable pass-catchers. Richie James has been one of the guys that have had to take a step forward to help out this team, and he has flown under the radar.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Richie James WR

James has played in all 15 games this year for New York. He has 50 receptions on 63 targets for 493 yards and three touchdowns. He ranks second on the team in receptions, third for targets and second for yards, but is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns. While James isn’t lighting up box scores, he still sees a solid weekly target share.

Start or sit in Week 17?

The Colts are allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. This presents a tough matchup for James, who already is a stretch of a play. He really only has value in deep PPR leagues and should largely be avoided for Week 17 fantasy football lineups.