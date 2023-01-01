Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants will host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17. The Giants have been all over the place this season and lack a reliable receiver in the offense. Running back Saquon Barkley is one of the few reliable fantasy football assets on this team. Somebody else is going to have to catch passes, and Darius Slayton has emerged in the offense.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Darius Slayton WR

Slayton has played in 14 games this season. He has 44 receptions on 68 targets for 710 yards and two touchdowns. While he is third on the team in receptions and second in targets, he leads in yards, and it isn’t even close. He leads Richie James by 217 yards and has played in one fewer game.

Start or sit in Week 17?

The problem for Slayton is that his matchup isn’t great. The Colts’ defense is allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game. The good news for Slayton is that he should see a solid target share in the game. He can be started in PPR leagues, but I would leave him on the bench in standard leagues unless you are in deeper formats.