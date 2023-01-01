Jelani Woods start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts will hit the road to take on the New York Giants in Week 17. The Colts have been all over the place this year and have a 4-10-1 record. Nick Foles is expected to be under center again as he looks to try and spark some offense against the Giants. If last week is any indication, he could look to his tight end Jelani Woods to help the offense.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Jelani Woods TE

Woods has played in 13 games this season. He has 21 receptions on 32 targets for 284 yards and three touchdowns. Woods saw his second-most targets in a game this season last week when Foles was under center. He brought in three of his five targets for 43 yards. While this doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence, it at least suggests that Woods has upside.

Start or sit in Week 17?

The Giants' defense is allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. That being said, you should be able to find someone with a more established role in their offense. Avoid starting Woods if you can, but if you are absolutely desperate, you could do worse than starting him.