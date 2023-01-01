 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jelani Woods start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Jelani Woods ahead of the Colts’ Week 17 matchup against the Giants.

By TeddyRicketson
Jelani Woods #80 of the Indianapolis Colts on the field in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts will hit the road to take on the New York Giants in Week 17. The Colts have been all over the place this year and have a 4-10-1 record. Nick Foles is expected to be under center again as he looks to try and spark some offense against the Giants. If last week is any indication, he could look to his tight end Jelani Woods to help the offense.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Jelani Woods TE

Woods has played in 13 games this season. He has 21 receptions on 32 targets for 284 yards and three touchdowns. Woods saw his second-most targets in a game this season last week when Foles was under center. He brought in three of his five targets for 43 yards. While this doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence, it at least suggests that Woods has upside.

Start or sit in Week 17?

The Giants' defense is allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. That being said, you should be able to find someone with a more established role in their offense. Avoid starting Woods if you can, but if you are absolutely desperate, you could do worse than starting him.

