Zack Moss, Deon Jackson start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) will hit the road in Week 17 to square off against the New York Giants (8-6-1). The Colts fired Frack Reich and brought in Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach. So far, the results have been largely the same. Kickoff for the game is set for 1 p.m. ET at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Zack Moss and Deon Jackson have split carries in the backfield for the Colts let's see if either is worth a start or sit.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Colts RBs Zack Moss & Deon Jackson

Moss has been with the Colts since mid-November, carrying the ball 43 times for 177 yards. His workload the past two weeks has been larger, carrying the ball 24 times for 81 yards and 12 times for 65 yards respectively. With Jonathan Taylor out for the year, he will likely see a large workload again. Jackson has carried the ball 57 times for 191 times for one touchdown. He’s had four weeks with double-digit carries, but besides that has seen zero or two carries.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. Moss is the intriguing one here because his load has increased over the past two weeks, and the Giants rank no. 28 in the league against the run. The Colts will need to run the ball to get some sort of offense established. He would be more of a plus if he caught a few more passes out of the backfield. If you need a late RB2, he is worth a look, but there are better options out there. Jackson is a sit based on his inconsistent workload, and even with Taylor out nothing is guaranteed.