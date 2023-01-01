Nick Foles start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) will hit the road to take on the New York Giants (8-6-1) in Week 17 of NFL action. The Colts have a chance to play spoiler for the Giants, who would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. Nick Foles will start under center for the Colts for the second game in a row after Matt Ryan was benched. Kickoff for the game is set for 1 p.m. ET at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Let’s take a deeper look and see if Foles is a good option to start this week.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Nick Foles QB

Foles was not good in Week 16 against the Chargers. He threw for 143 yards and three interceptions while completing 58 percent of his passes. That was the first time that Foles saw action this season after coming over from the Chicago Bears in the offseason. He was third on the depth chart this season and now has a chance to play after the Ryan and Sam Ehlinger experiences failed.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. There is no way that Foles can be as bad as he was last week, is there? Probably not, but the chances of him playing much better are slim. The last time he saw extended action was in 2020, so what happened was not entirely surprising. The Giants are fighting for a playoff spot this week, so they will be locked in trying to secure a spot. If there is any hope for Foles this week, it’s that the Giants rank No. 19 in the league against the pass. That’s still not enough to risk a start on Foles.