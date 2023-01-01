Andy Dalton start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints will travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, as Andy Dalton hopes to pull off another victory in the team’s pursuit of a playoff appearance. Where does Dalton rank among fantasy football QBs against one of the best defenses in the NFL?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Andy Dalton QB

Given the harsh weather conditions last week, it’s fair to give Dalton a break since the Saints mostly moved the football on the ground to record the win. The 35-year-old veteran completed just eight passes on 15 targets for 92 yards and one interception against the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Day. New Orleans handled their business defensively, while Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara paved their way to the endzone to help the team secure a 17-10 win.

With warmer weather in Philadelphia on Sunday, it’s possible that the Saints could feature more plays through the air. However, Dalton has connected for 20 completions just once in the previous four games.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Bench Dalton against the Eagles in Week 17.