Juwan Johnson start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Exposed to harsh weather conditions on Christmas Day, the New Orleans Saints completed only eight passes in their Week 16 win over the Cleveland Browns. Juwan Johnson caught one of his two targets for nine yards and zero touchdowns. Following his best fantasy outing of the 2022-23 campaign in Week 15, can the 6-foot-4 tight end get back on track against the Philadelphia Eagles?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Saints TE Juwan Johnson

The Saints will likely find themselves down early against the top-ranked Eagles, which will only maximize the receiving opportunities in this affair. New Orleans had to cope with some bitter weather last week against the Browns, which is the main reason why Johnson, along with the rest of the receiving corps failed to turn in a quality performance.

Johnson will assuredly be touchdown-dependent for the final week of the fantasy football season, seeing how he has found the end zone seven times and has just two appearances with five catches in 2022.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. Leave Johnson on benches in Week 17, as he might be too big of a gamble against a stout Eagles defense.