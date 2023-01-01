Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints are coming off two-straight wins, and remain alive in their push for a playoff appearance in the 2022-23 postseason. After keeping the football on the ground with Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara mostly in Week 16, it’s possible that the Saints will be forced to air it out against a sturdy Philadelphia Eagles defense in Week 17.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Saints QB/TE Taysom Hill

The Saints will be playing for their season, which means that they will be going through any number of strategies in order to give them a legitimate chance as underdogs this week. Hill has been arguably the best secret weapon for the team, and the same could be said for fantasy football purposes this year. Still somehow classified as TE-eligible this deep into the season, Hill came through once again on Christmas Day for an eight-yard touchdown to tie the game at 10-10 for the Saints. He now has 16 rushing attempts for 86 yards and one TD in the previous two games, though it could be tougher to see that volume against the Eagles’ run defense.

Very seldom do you come across such a versatile weapon in fantasy football. One who is capable of recording catches carries and completions have been a rarity in recent years. Fantasy managers should once again trust Hill’s upside at fantasy’s thinnest position, and take advantage of the Saints’ lackluster quarterback play.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Start Hill in Week 17, with hopes of at least another goal-line score from the 32-year-old.