Rashid Shaheed start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Coming in as the overall WR53 in fantasy football, Rashid Shaheed is one of the biggest sleepers at the wide receiver position for Week 17. The New Orleans Saints are in must-win territory after winning each of their previous two games and get a top-ranked Philadelphia Eagles team for what should be a heavy passing affair. Shaheed will look to build off of his four catches for 41 yards against the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Day.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Rashid Shaheed WR

Leading all Saints receivers on a very minimal passing day, Shaheed made the most of Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry’s absences. We’ll have to closely monitor the latter’s statuses leading up to the 1 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, but Shaheed could be in for a quality WR1 target share if he’s the top wideout for a second-straight game. After the Saints’ inability to move the football through the air in Week 16, it will be hard to trust any offensive player against an Eagles team that’s trying to clinch the top seed in the NFC.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. Shaheed has been trending up recently with 3.6 receptions for 70.3 yards and one touchdown in his last three appearances, but he’s still nothing more than a high-end FLEX wide receiver in fantasy football championships.