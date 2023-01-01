Russell Gage start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 17. The Bucs have a chance to wrap up an NFC South divisional title with a win. Quarterback Tom Brady has experienced highs and lows this season. He hasn’t been able to get on the same page with his star wideouts, and injuries have seen Tampa Bay going down their depth chart to try and find some playmakers.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Russell Gage WR

Gage has played in 11 games this season. He has 45 receptions on 61 targets for 378 yards and four touchdowns. Gage signed with Tampa Bay in the offseason and left a weak wide receiving corps to join a crowded one. He has fallen down the rankings for targets, which has stunted his offensive output.

Start or sit in Week 17?

The Panthers present a good matchup as they are giving up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. They also lack their usual cornerback depth due to injuries. While this provides hope for Gage, his only value would be in the deepest of leagues, so try and find a better option.