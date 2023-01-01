Cade Otton/Cameron Brate start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 of the NFL season. Quarterback Tom Brady has been all over the place this season. We have seen his rapport with Mike Evans fall apart, and in its place, he is relying on other players down the depth chart. We are used to him targeting his tight ends, but Cade Otton and Cameron Brate haven’t had consistent seasons.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Cade Otton, Cameron Brate TE

Otton has played 14 games this season. He has 39 receptions on 58 targets for 369 yards and two touchdowns. Brate has struggled with injuries, so has only suited up for 10 games. He has brought in 20 of his 38 targets for 174 yards and hasn’t found the endzone yet this season. Otton has been catching Brady’s eye more, but both tight ends end up being the fourth option at best in the passing attack.

Start or sit in Week 17?

The Panthers are giving up the 11th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. I still like Otton in deeper leagues, but definitely sit Brate this week. If you have at least 14 teams in your league, you could take a shot on Otton if you were desperate.