Mike Evans start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Carolina Panthers in Week 17. The Bucs have a chance to secure a divisional title if they come away with a win. It will be a tough game against a solid defense, but quarterback Tom Brady should be fine if he can lean on his star wide receiver Mike Evans. He needs only 83 yards over the last two games of the year to continue his streak of 1,000-yard seasons.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Mike Evans WR

Evans has played in 14 games this season, only missing a game earlier in the year for a one-game suspension. He has 67 receptions on 115 targets for 917 yards and three touchdowns. When he played the Panthers earlier this season, he had 15 targets which were a season-high. He caught nine of them for 96 yards.

Start or sit in Week 17?

While it seems like a no-brainer to start Evans, he hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 4. He also has fewer than 60 yards receiving in six of his last seven games. The Panthers are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Start Evans in your Week 17 fantasy football lineups.