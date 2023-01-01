Terrace Marshall Jr. start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers will hit the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17. The Panthers need a win to stay in the hunt for an NFC South title. They have had an up-and-down season and were in an interesting place where they need to either tank or try and win the division, and they have gone for the latter. With quarterback Sam Darnold under center, Carolina is going down the depth chart looking for value.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Terrace Marshall Jr. WR

With the trade of Robby Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals, Terrace Marshall has found himself as the Panthers’ No. 2 wide receiver behind DJ Moore. Marshall has played in 12 games this season. He has 24 receptions on 41 targets for 452 yards and a touchdown. Carolina’s offensive game plan has leaned more run-heavy these past few weeks, but Marshall is a solid redzone threat due to his size.

Start or sit in Week 17?

The Bucs are allowing middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wide receivers. Moore has a solid chance of being locked down, and the Panthers will have to lean on the run in this game. Marshall may get some looks, but he should remain on your bench in your fantasy football leagues.