Brian Robinson Jr. start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders have playoff stakes on the line as they play host to the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. With subpar quarterback play limiting the Commanders over the past few weeks, it’s likely that they could lean heavily on the ground game in order to keep their postseason hopes alive. Should fantasy managers feel strongly about starting either Brian Robinson Jr. or Antonio Gibson in Week 17?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson was bottled up last week versus San Francisco, but fantasy managers can’t be too surprised given the rookie faced one of the best defenses in the NFL. After posting just 58 rushing yards on 22 carries for 5.8 PPR fantasy points, the rookie tailback will have a much more favorable matchup ahead of him in the Browns. On the other side, Gibson is banged up and dealing with a foot and knee injury which will force him to miss the game.

Robinson will get a majority of the carries in Week 17 and should reap the benefits of playing a leaky Cleveland run defense. Heading into Sunday, the Browns allow the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing tailbacks (22.2) and they rank 25th in run defense (134.3 YPG allowed).

Start or sit in Week 17?

Start. Fantasy managers should have no qualms about firing up Robinson per business as usual.