Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns are out of playoff contention, but they will want to end the season on a strong note, starting with their Week 17 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Despite being one of the better running offenses this season, their efficiency has taken a hit over the last few weeks. With that in mind, should fantasy managers still stick to plugging Kareem Hunt into their starting lineups?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

The Browns have been an efficient running team for much of the season, ranking fifth in yards per game. But over the last three games, they have dropped to 20th in the league, averaging just 112.7 yards per contest in that span. Their sluggish ground game has come at the expense of Hunt, who is averaging just 5.7 carries per game over his past seven contests. While Nick Chubb has clearly operated as the lead tailback, Hunt has yet to produce value even when operating in passing-down situations.

The matchup this week is far from favorable for him as well. The Commanders allow the fifth-fewest fantasy points (15.5 PPG) to opposing running backs, and their 13th-ranked run defense has held its own versus opponents.

That being said, there is the chance that Hunt gets a higher workload than usual given that Chubb has been battling a foot injury over the last few weeks. If Chubb gets a limited number of carries it would surely give a boost to Hunt’s fantasy ceiling. But with a largely subpar season overall, starting Hunt would still be a risky play.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. Hunt is a RB4 heading into Week 17, with his ceiling perhaps getting a boost if Chubb is limited in any capacity. Still, in what is the last fantasy game of the season for many fantasy managers, the Browns running back is best kept on the bench as he’s been far from a consistent player this year.