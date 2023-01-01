Deshaun Watson start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns travel to face the Washington Commanders in Week 17 of the NFL season. The second-to-last regular season game provides another opportunity for quarterback Deshaun Watson to build some consistency, as he has performed far from it through his first stint with Cleveland. Can he provide value as a starter for fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Watson has not looked played remotely close to the caliber he once did prior to his suspension, having thrown just two touchdowns compared to three interceptions in his four games with the Browns. Despite adding a rushing score last week, it remains to be seen if the veteran quarterback will be able to string together some consistent performances to close out the regular season. There could be an opportunity ahead in Week 17 as he faces a largely middle-of-the-pack Commanders secondary.

Washington allows the 16th-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks while ranking seventh in opponent passing yards per game (198.6). Their level of play has largely remained consistent in recent weeks, with the Commanders allowing an average of 186.7 passing yards per game through their last three games.

Watson’s best fantasy performance came in Week 14 as he finished with 16.34 points, which is a far cry from what fantasy managers would consider viable as a starting option, especially if managers are battling in their respective championships this week. Until the veteran quarterback plays like his old self, he’s a QB2 heading into Week 17.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. Fantasy managers should be looking to start quarterbacks that have been consistent to close out the season, and Watson has been far from it. Keep the Browns quarterback on the bench in Week 17.