Hunter Renfrow start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to move on from a tough loss last week in Pittsburgh, but an equally formidable challenge awaits them in Week 17. They will play host to the red-hot San Francisco 49ers and will do so with a new quarterback under center. Does fourth-year wideout Hunter Renfrow provide value as a potential starter in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Hunter Renfrow WR

Renfrow managed to find the end zone last week in what was his second game since returning from IR. The fourth-year wideout posted a 14.2 PPR fantasy performance, managing to finish in double-digit despite a rough loss from the Raiders in Pittsburgh. The path ahead won’t get any easier as Las Vegas faces a 49ers defense that ranks first in points allowed to their opponents (15.3 PPG). For what it's worth, San Francisco does allow the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers, but the quarterback situation in Las Vegas throws a wrench into that stat.

Derek Carr will be benched for the Raiders’ final two regular season games, including Sunday’s bout with the 49ers. In his place will be Jarrett Stidham, who has thrown for 342 yards and two touchdowns with four interceptions through 11 career games.

Renfrow has been far from consistent this season, whether due to injuries or lack of chemistry in a new offensive scheme, but the latest quarterback change should severely limit his ceiling. While fantasy managers could arguably rely on his chemistry with Carr, it remains to be seen how well he plays with Stidham under center.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. Renfrow hovers around the WR4 or WR5 border mark in facing a tough 49ers defense, and now he will have a new signal-caller attempting to get him the ball on Sunday. Fantasy managers this week, especially those playing in championship games, would be better off sitting him and rolling with a more consistent option.