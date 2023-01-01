Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets are hoping to keep their slim playoff hopes alive as they travel to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17. With a notable quarterback change in store this week, it remains to be seen whether the Jets receivers will benefit from the move. Should fantasy managers roll with Elijah Moore as a starting option this week?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Jets WR Elijah Moore

At this point in the season, it’s been clear that Elijah Moore’s fantasy ceiling, along with every other receiver for the Jets, is severely limited with Zach Wilson under center. There was no better illustration than last week’s performance, in which Moore finished with just three targets, hauling in two catches for 15 yards and 3.5 total PPR fantasy points. On the bright side, Mike White will be back under center in Week 17, but does Moore truly stand to benefit from the change?

The Seahawks, to their credit, have been stingy against opposing fantasy receivers. Heading into Week 17 they allow the third-fewest fantasy points per game (17.0) to opposing wideouts, and they rank 17th overall in pass defense. The only wideout that truly built some rapport with White was rookie Garrett Wilson, who ranked as the overall WR5, WR9, and WR26 with White as the starter.

At this point in the season, it's clear who White has favored when he starts under center, and it appears that Moore is sitting on the outside looking in. Unless a high-scoring shootout is in the cards, Moore could be headed for another single-digit fantasy performance.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. Wilson stands as the only wideout to truly benefit from White being plugged back in as the starter; everyone else, including Moore, remains a risky bet heading into Sunday’s game. With potential fantasy championships on the line this week, fantasy managers are better off sitting Moore and finding a more reliable option.