Mike White start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets, playing with a slim hope of keeping their postseason chances alive, will hand over the starting job to Mike White in Week 17. In what will mark his first start in three weeks, White will travel to face a Seattle Seahawks defense that has struggled to stop opposing quarterbacks. Does the Jets’ signal-caller make sense as a fantasy starter this week?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Jets QB Mike White

White is set to make his return for the Jets for the first time since Week 14, and he has a soft matchup on deck that fantasy managers could leverage. Seattle allows the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks (16.7 PPG) and their secondary ranks 17th in pass defense. For the most part, they have been average in defending signal-callers, and a potential shoot-out with a talented Seahawks offense could make White a sneaky option in fantasy lineups.

In his starts with the Jets this season, White has been the overall QB6, QB7, and QB22 in fantasy football each week. While their playoff hopes are dim, White could very well be auditioning for a starting job next season, which means he should be motivated to stretch the field through the air.

While there is the chance of some rust in making his first start in three weeks, the favorable matchup makes White a high-end QB2 heading into Sunday’s game, with top-12 upside if a high-scoring game script plays to his favor.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Start. White is a solid fantasy starter in respective leagues this week with an advantageous matchup to leverage. Fantasy managers should feel free to fire him up in lineups where necessary.