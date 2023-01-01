Noah Fant start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks will play to keep their slim playoff hopes alive as they host the Carolina Panthers in Week 17. Seattle’s passing game has been hindered by the absence of some key playmakers, and it’s resulted in the likes of tight end Noah Fant playing a more prominent role. But will that trend continue in Week 17, and does he make sense as a fantasy starter?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Seahawks TE Noah Fant

Fant has managed to find the end zone in three of his last four games, which has been a bright spot despite a lower volume of receiving yardage week to week. The Seahawks' playoff hopes, albeit slipping, are still alive as they face a Panthers defense that ranks 18th in pass defense. But whether or not Fant can find the end zone again, or if he can carve out an impactful role, will depend on his own health as well as the potential return of some key playmakers on offense.

Fant is dealing with a knee injury and did not practice on Wednesday, though he did get in a limited session on Thursday. Despite the likelihood of Marquise Goodwin missing Sunday’s contest, it appears that Tyler Lockett is set to return after logging a limited session on Thursday.

The Seahawks will significantly benefit from the return of Lockett in the passing game, but his presence on the field means that Fant’s already limited fantasy ceiling will take a hit. Expect Lockett to eat into the volume of targets that Fant could have commanded, with the tight end needing to find the end zone to stay relevant.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. Fantasy managers should at least want sufficient production from their tight end in what is likely the last fantasy week of the season, but Fant’s touchdown dependency is too much of a risk. Keep him on the bench this week, with Lockett’s likely return rendering the tight end irrelevant in fantasy.