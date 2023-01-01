KJ Osborn start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver KJ Osborne crashed down to earth last week after an absolute explosion in the previous game. If you’re trying to figure out what to do with him in your fantasy football lineup, here’s an overview of what to consider before making a decision.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Vikings WR KJ Osborn

Osborn caught 3-of-4 targets for 17 yards without a touchdown in last week’s 27-24 win over the New York Giants. That came a week after he grabbed 10-of-16 targets with 157 yards and a TD in a performance that came out of nowhere. Osborne exceeded 50 receiving yards just twice this season as a bit of an afterthought in the Vikings' passing game.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. If you have been relying on Osborne this season, you probably are no longer in the fantasy playoffs. You can find 50 better options at the wide receiver position in Week 17.