Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen put together one of the least productive performances you’ll see from him, and fantasy managers will hope for a bounce back on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. If he’s on your roster, here’s a look at what to think about.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Thielen caught just one of the five passes that went his way for six yards in last week’s 27-24 win over the New York Giants. Most of the attention went to Justin Jefferson and TJ Hockenson as both went for more than 100 receiving yards. The Vikings will face a Packers defense that ranks third in fewest passing yards allowed per game (192.4).

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. Thielen is not much more than a top-40 wide receiver this weekend so depending on league size, you probably have better options to get on the field.