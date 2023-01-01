 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Adam Thielen ahead of the Vikings’ Week 17 matchup against the Packers.

By Erik Buchinger
New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen put together one of the least productive performances you’ll see from him, and fantasy managers will hope for a bounce back on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. If he’s on your roster, here’s a look at what to think about.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Thielen caught just one of the five passes that went his way for six yards in last week’s 27-24 win over the New York Giants. Most of the attention went to Justin Jefferson and TJ Hockenson as both went for more than 100 receiving yards. The Vikings will face a Packers defense that ranks third in fewest passing yards allowed per game (192.4).

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. Thielen is not much more than a top-40 wide receiver this weekend so depending on league size, you probably have better options to get on the field.

