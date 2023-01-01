 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Allen Lazard ahead of the Packers’ Week 17 matchup against the Vikings.

By Erik Buchinger
Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard received a high number of targets in last week’s contest, and fantasy managers will hope for that to continue in Sunday’s Week 17 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. If he’s on your roster, here’s an overview of what to consider before making a decision.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

Aaron Rodgers targeted Lazard 11 times in last week’s 26-20 win over the Miami Dolphins, and he caught five balls for 61 yards. The targets tied a season-high, and he could be in line for another big share of the targets if Christian Watson is out. Lazard still leads all Packers receivers in receptions (51), targets (88) and yards (688) on the season and will face a Vikings defense that ranks dead last in passing yards allowed per game (281.5).

Start or sit in Week 17?

Lazard is a borderline top-30 wide receiver this weekend, so there are scenarios where he could be entered into your lineup especially if Watson is out.

