Romeo Doubs start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs could see more targets in his third game back from injury with the uncertainty of Christian Watson’s status. If you are considering rolling the dice on the rookie against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, here’s a look at what to factor into the decision.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Romeo Doubs WR

Doubs caught half of the six targets that came his way in last week’s 26-20 win over the Miami Dolphins for 36 yards and was held out of the end zone. He now has 11 targets combined in his first two games back and will face a Vikings defense that ranks last in passing yards allowed per game (281.5).

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. Even if Watson is out, Doubs is way too much of a risk to consider putting into any lineup regardless of league size. You have tons of better options to choose from.