Robert Tonyan start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan has not been much of a factor in the offense, and fantasy managers will hope for that to change in a Week 17 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. If you are considering him in your lineup on Sunday afternoon, here are some things to keep in mind before making an official decision.

Tonyan caught 1-of-2 targets for 13 yards in last week’s 26-20 win over the Miami Dolphins. He didn’t catch his lone reception till the fourth quarter, and it’s been more than two months since Tonyan surpassed 30 receiving yards in a game. He caught one ball in each of his last three games.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. Tonyan needs a touchdown for any fantasy relevance, and he has one TD all season. Go somewhere else for a tight end in Week 17.