Baker Mayfield start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been decent during his time with the Los Angeles Rams. It surprised some people when they signed him off the waivers, but that seemed to be a good move. They could have him as their backup next season, it will surely give Matthew Stafford competition during training camp. We take a look at his Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Rams QB Baker Mayfield

In three games with the Rams, Mayfield has thrown for 571 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. He’s coming off one of the best games in his career where he went 24-28 for 230 yards and two touchdowns. He led the Rams to a 51-14 victory that ultimately led up to Nathaniel Hackett being fired. Mayfield has been everything the Rams hoped for and then some. It will be interesting to see if they try to bring him back as QB2 next season.

The Chargers' defense has been disappointing this season and injury has played a part in that. They rank 9th in the NFL allowing 201.9 passing yards per game. I would expect to see the Rams hand the ball off more, as the Chargers are not good against the run. Last week, the Chargers got after Nick Foles, so expect to see them getting pressure on Mayfield in passes.

Start or sit in Week 17?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Mayfield should sit.