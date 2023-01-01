Ben Skowronek start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek has gotten lots of opportunities the past few weeks as both Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson had season-ending injuries. He’s played decent the past few weeks. We take a look at his Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Rams WR Ben Skowronek

Through 14 games this season, Skowronek has 39 receptions for 376 yards. He has yet to score a receiving touchdown but he does have one rushing touchdown in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers. It has been his only carry on the season. Baker Mayfield has looked his way a good amount. In the three games since Mayfield’s taken over, Skowronek has 10 receptions for 122 yards on 14 targets.

The Chargers have been decent against the pass. Many see their defense as terrible because of their struggles against the run, but the passing defense has improved as the seasons have gone on. They’re allowing 201.9 passing yards per game which ranks 9th in the NFL. I expect a quiet game from the Rams' passing offense.

Start or sit in Week 17?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Skowronek should start.