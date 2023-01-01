Van Jefferson start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson has played decent since returning from an injury he suffered during training camp. He’s played in nine games and didn't get much time with Matthew Stafford. He and Baker Mayfield have seemed to build a bit of a connection. We take a look at his Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Rams Van Jefferson

Through nine games this season, Jefferson has 18 receptions for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Those aren't great numbers, but he hasn't been able to make big plays. With Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson going down, Jefferson is now the No. 1 receiver that teams are scheming against. He was known for his deep-threat ability before this season and he’s yet to make a big catch down the field this season.

The Chargers' defense has been inconsistent. While they have been decent against the pass, they have had struggles against the run. They are allowing 201.9 passing yards per game which ranks ninth in the NFL. Last week, against the Indianapolis Colts, they looked as good as we have seen them all season long. I would expect them to have more success this week. But I do think Jefferson has more targets this week.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Jefferson is a good value play for DFS.