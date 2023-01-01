Joshua Palmer start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer has been the most consistent receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers. When Keenan Allen is on the field, it’s clearly him. However, Allen has missed eight games while Palmer has missed only one. We take a look at his Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Chargers WR Joshua Palmer

In 14 games, Palmer has 68 receptions for 730 yards and three touchdowns. With Allen and Mike Williams out, Palmer stepped up for the Chargers. He was Justin Herbert’s favorite target through that time. With both of them back now, his targets have gone down which was expected. In their last game against the Indianapolis Colts, Palmer had two receptions for 16 yards on three targets.

The Rams' defense has not been great this season. They have had major struggles against the pass as they are allowing 226.5 passing yards per game which ranks 22nd in the NFL. They have dealt with a number of injuries including one to Aaron Donald which has hurt their pass rush. Top corner Jalen Ramsey will likely be matched up with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in this one which could open up the field for Palmer.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Palmer should be a great value play on DFS.